WinCo Foods Distributing Center Coming Soon

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The WinCo Foods Company is planning to build a distribution center in the west of Anderson Road and east of Interstate 90. The project site is currently part of the Anderson Hay & Grain Company’s Ellensburg operations. The project parcels a total of 108.24 acres, and currently contain a gravel employee parking area and hayfield.

“It will likely have an impact on traffic,” said Jeremy Johnston, Planning Manager for the City of Ellensburg.

“One of the review elements of the CEPA review process was the requirement for a traffic impact analysis. So, the applicant was required to do that. They will be required to meet all public work road standards, access standards that will be required to do improvements for curve gutter inside walk along the boundaries of the development.”

