ZIM Adds 1,000 Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE Refrigeration Units to Ship Sensitive, High-Value Perishable Cargo

SINGAPORE – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expanding its refrigerated shipping capabilities with 1,000 new containers equipped with Carrier Transicold’s PrimeLINE® refrigeration unit. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The new, 40-foot high-cube containers will help the Haifa, Israel-based shipping line accommodate growth and solidify its commitment to having ample refrigerated resources to support its customers during these challenging times. Many of the new containers will ship highly temperature-sensitive perishable cargoes and high-value pharmaceutical products.

“With thousands of PrimeLINE units already in service to our fleet over many years, the refrigeration system has proven itself to be a highly capable performer,” said Moti Azari, reefer trade manager, ZIM. “The unit’s excellent refrigeration capabilities, energy efficiency and record of reliability, backed by Carrier Transicold’s responsive field support team, are all vitally important to our fleet operations, especially so, during these unprecedented times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The PrimeLINE unit offers rapid temperature pull-down, tight temperature control, high energy efficiency and high air-flow performance, which are integral to the transportation of high-value cargoes, especially pharmaceutical products. Its efficiency is attributed primarily to an advanced digital scroll compressor that reduces power draw, which also results in reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent emissions. Carrier helps customers meet the rapidly evolving supply chain demands to make their cold chain activities more efficient through the Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program.

“We appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting ZIM with our PrimeLINE units, which have been the industry sales leader for more than a decade with best-in-class refrigeration performance,” said Kay Henze, international key account manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit transicold.carrier.com. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain or on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Container Refrigeration.