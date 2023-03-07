2023 Seafood Excellence Awards Finalists Announced

Portland, ME – The 11 finalists for the 2023 Seafood Excellence Awards, the prestigious Best New Products competition at Seafood Expo North America, have been announced. Winners of the competition will be revealed on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 3:30pm in the Demonstration Theater during Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America. The three-day Expo takes place March 12-14, 2023, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, USA.

The Seafood Excellence Awards annually recognize the product leaders in the North American seafood market. Each year, exhibitors have the opportunity to submit their new products for consideration. Products are evaluated by three seafood industry experts based on their uniqueness and appropriateness to the market, taste profile, packaging, market potential, convenience, nutritional value and originality.

The 2023 finalists were selected from 71 entries in the exposition’s New Product Showcase and compete for two awards: Best New Foodservice Product and Best New Retail Product.

The finalists in the foodservice category are:

King & Prince Seafood – Honey Butter Biscuit Shrimp

Multiexport Foods, Inc. – Frozen Atlantic Salmon, Trim D Fillet/Skin on Fillet, Certified Carbon-Neutral

Netuno USA – Tambaqui Ribs

The finalists in the retail category are:

Aquamar Seafood – Day’s Catch Fish Fillet Smoked Haddock

Choice Canning Company, Inc. – Clam Bake

East Coast Seafood – Snow Crab Hot Pot

Peter Pan Seafood – Wild-Caught Alaska Sockeye Salmon with Kelp Chimichurri

Secret Island – Smoked Coho Salmon Bacon

Tai Foong USA – Shrimp Miso Ramen

Thunder’s Catch – Wild Salmon Chowder

Wholey Seafood – KLT Global – Shrimp au Gratin

Each finalist’s product, and all other new products submitted for the competition, will be displayed in the New Product Showcase during the three-day event in Boston.

View all the entries of the Seafood Excellence Awards.

The Seafood Excellence Awards serves as the North American extension of the Seafood Excellence Global Awards competition, held at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, Spain. Both Seafood Excellence Awards and Seafood Excellence Global Awards are organized by Diversified Communications, producers of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global and Seafood Expo Asia.

Seafood-industry buyers and processors can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting the exposition’s website, seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

