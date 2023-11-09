A ‘Whole Way of Life’ at Risk as Warming Waters Change Maine’s Lobster Fishing

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY Seafood November 9, 2023

ABOARD THE FISHING VESSEL SHEARWATER ‒ Lobsterwoman Krista Tripp doesn’t need a scientist to tell her the normally cold waters off the coast of Maine are warming. The submersible thermometer she takes on every fishing trip proves that.

But it’s not just the warmer water that’s changing fishing here on the rocky coast of northern New England. Heavy rains are lowering the ocean’s salinity. And warm-water fish that don’t belong keep showing up.

“You can tell the water’s changing, and we’re getting new species,” says Tripp, 38. “People are posting fish they catch on Facebook and asking ‘What’s this?’ And they’re tropical fish.'”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USA TODAY

Related Articles

Seafood

Grant to Help Find New Markets For Maine Lobster

Stephen Rappaport, Ellsworth American Seafood September 19, 2019

Trade wars can make for strange bedfellows, but few pairings would seem stranger than Maine’s lobster industry and Food Export USA-Northeast, a nonprofit group that works with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and nine other state agriculture departments throughout the Northeast to promote the export of “food and agricultural products” from the region.