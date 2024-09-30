ASC Promotes Sustainable Seafood Consumption at Seafood Expo Asia

Singapore — Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) went on a mission at the 2024 Seafood Expo Asia to promote sustainable seafood consumption in Asia. In a panel discussion with the Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan, ASC experts discussed the challenges and opportunities in promoting sustainable seafood consumption in Asia, highlighting how ASC can support Asian farmers in transitioning towards responsible seafood farming.

The recent Consumer Survey that ASC conducted showed that only 29% of Japanese consumers think that it is very important to include fish and seafood in their shopping. The percentage is even lower for South Korean consumers at 25%. Compared to other regions around the globe, Asia also ranked the lowest in terms of considering sustainability when shopping for seafood with Japan having the lowest percentage at 48%.

ASC Japan General Manager Koji Yamamoto said, “With low consumer awareness, driving responsible seafood consumption in Asia may be a challenge for now – but understanding cultural nuances and trends can help encourage Asians to consume responsibly farmed seafood.

“To do this effectively, first we need to acknowledge the difference in culture and trends both in consumption and production.”

Upscaling Seafood Farming in Asia from the Ground

Asia is the world’s leader in producing farmed seafood, accounting for 167.1 million tonnes of global fisheries and aquaculture production (75 percent of the world’s total production), according to the 2024 edition of The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture (SOFIA). Due to the sheer volume of production in Asia, it is critical for the Asian seafood sector to address responsible aquaculture practices.

The Improver Programme by ASC supports farms who are not ready or eligible for ASC certification but are committed to improving their farming practices through an Aquaculture Improvement Project (AIP). There are currently two successful AIPs and nine active AIPs across Asia. More farms in Asia show interest in the Improver Programme with 15 upcoming AIP applications.

ASC AIP Manager in Asia Pla Duangchai said, “Helping farmers improve their practices is an important focus for ASC especially in Asia where there are many smallholder farms who have no access to financing or support.”

Growing Interest in Fish Welfare

The new ASC Farm Standard is also a key component in the transformation towards responsible farming. ASC Standards Manager for Health and Welfare Maria Filipa Castanheira participated in the panel discussion explaining how the new Farm Standard can bring a holistic approach to managing health and animal welfare.

Maria Filipa said, “Fish welfare is increasingly becoming an important topic in seafood farming globally, especially in major producing countries in Asia. The new ASC Farm Standard puts fish welfare at the forefront by introducing a dedicated principle on animal health and welfare which includes requirements in daily operations at the farm, handling, and slaughter requirements.

“It is reassuring to confirm that fish welfare is a top interest among seafood companies and stakeholders not just in the world of aquaculture, but also in sustainable fishing.”

Building Momentum Toward Responsible Seafood Production

This is the second year of ASC’s successful participation at the Seafood Expo Asia, joining over 362 exhibiting companies from 41 countries.

“It was a very productive trade show, and we are happy to see our ASC certified partners proudly displaying their ASC partner boards at the expo. We look forward to building the momentum of sustainable seafood production and consumption in Asia and once again leading the discussions at the Seafood Expo Asia next year,” Koji concluded.