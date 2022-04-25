ASMI Launches New Alaska Seafood Online Marketplace

Juneau, Alaska – Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) officially launched the Alaska Seafood Online Marketplace, a new web-based directory designed to connect buyers and suppliers of Alaska seafood around the globe. As the number of seafood purchases taking place online continues to grow, the new Marketplace provides opportunities for all Alaska seafood businesses to showcase their products to seafood purchasers of all types.

The Alaska Seafood Online Marketplace takes the place of ASMI’s former Suppliers Directory and includes new features to better serve all users. The platform allows businesses to create custom company profiles, list products, and share product specifications for a variety of audiences.

“We are thrilled to offer a platform for Alaska seafood industry participants, purchasers and fans to connect and share their products and companies in an open forum,” explains ASMI digital marketing manager, Tanna Peters.

Consumers and seafood buyers can search the Marketplace by species, sales region and even contact suppliers directly within the platform. Buyers looking for specific seafood items can also create an account to post specific product needs or purchase requests. The new “For Consumers” section simplifies the search process by providing quick access to companies that direct ship Alaska seafood to individuals.

“We look forward to helping new suppliers and buyers utilize the Marketplace as it continues to grow,” says Peters.

From home-chefs looking to source seafood from local fishermen to buyers in overseas markets, the Alaska Seafood Online Marketplace is meant for anyone looking to buy or sell Alaska Seafood to help connect, communicate, and facilitate sales. To join the growing network visit https://suppliers.alaskaseafood.org/. For questions or help creating accounts and business profiles contact info.request@alaskaseafood.org.

About Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute:

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is a partnership between the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry promoting the benefits of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood and offering seafood industry education. The seafood industry is Alaska’s largest basic private sector employer with nearly 60 percent of all wild seafood and 90-95 percent of wild salmon harvested in the U.S. coming from Alaska. In addition to wild salmon, Alaska is known for its crab and whitefish varieties such as Pacific cod, sablefish, halibut, Alaska pollock, sole and rockfish – available fresh or frozen year-round. Alaska has been dedicated to sustainable seafood for more than 50 years and is the only state with a constitution that mandates all seafood be managed under the sustained yield principle. Alaska has taken a leadership role in setting the global standard for precautionary resource management to protect fisheries and surrounding habitats for future generations and leading to an ever-replenishing supply of wild seafood for markets worldwide.