Bay Scallop Season Starts in Gulf County, FL

GULF COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has set the 2020 bay scallop season in Gulf County which includes St. Joseph Bay to open Aug. 16, 2020, and remain open through Sept. 24, 2020, closing Sept. 25.

According to FWC, the season was set after working closely with the local community and allows the FWC to balance stakeholder and community desires for a high-quality scalloping season in late summer and fall with the sustainability of the resource.

The daily bag limit is:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MyPanhandle.com