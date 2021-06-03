D’Artagnan Makes a Splash with New Sustainable Seafood Selection

D’Artagnan, the trusted expert in sustainable proteins and the purveyor of choice to top chefs across the nation for the last 35+ years, has taken a dive into the waters of sustainable seafood. This expansion is in direct response to consumer’s growing culinary sophistication and interest in responsibly sourced proteins being conveniently delivered to their homes.

“During the early months of the pandemic we partnered with a local fish purveyor to both support their business and provide our customers the convenience of home delivery on a range of grocery items. Seafood was so popular we wanted to make it a permanent addition to our offerings, specifically for our website customers,” said Andy Wertheim, President of D’Artagnan.

D’Artagnan is committed to working with conscientious farmers, ranchers and fishers who respect the environment and the ecosystems that support animal life, on the earth and the seas. That’s why all D’Artagnan seafood is certified sustainable, fair trade, or organic by gold-standard international watch groups.

“Because of our name and reputation, we were able to partner with outstanding sources for our fish,” said Ariane Daguin, CEO and Founder of D’Artagnan. “We are proud of the choices we now offer – from jumbo scallops and sockeye salmon to organic shrimp and Chilean sea bass. And now you can get surf and turf ingredients together at dartagnan.com.”

“Fish is a great choice for summer cooking – it is always a fast and delicious meal. With the rise of keto and emphasis on gluten-free eating, fish fits so many dietary needs today,” said Daguin.

All are flash-frozen at sea immediately after catch, or soon after on shore to protect the flavor, texture and freshness, and portioned individually for convenience. The selection includes:

Organic Black Tiger Shrimp – Jumbo sized, farm-raised, Certified European Union Organic and Best Aquaculture Practices with no additives, preservatives or antibiotics.

King Turbot – Farm-raised in Spain on sustainable aquafarms. Certified Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and Global GAP (Good Agricultural Practices).

Norwegian Salmon – Sustainably farm-raised in open aquaculture, Global GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) and Marine Stewardship Council for best practices.

Sockeye Salmon – Wild-caught Alaskan salmon, Marine Stewardship Council certified for sustainability. Rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Red Grouper – Sustainably line caught in the Gulf of Mexico; certified by National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Mahi Mahi – Wild, line-caught, responsibly sourced, with mild, sweet flavor and firm texture.

Ahi Yellowfin Tuna – Premium-quality ahi tuna, wild-caught by hand-line fishermen. Marine Stewardship Council certified fishery for traceability and sustainability.

Jumbo Dry Sea Scallops – Wild-caught in New England, dry-packed, never treated with additives or preservatives, Jumbo U10.

Hawaiian Pink Snapper Wild, rod-and-reel caught in Hawaii, responsibly sourced, prized for its clear, light-pink flesh and delicate flavor. Certified Sustainable by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Chilean Sea Bass – Wild, line-caught, responsibly sourced. A restaurant classic, with snow-white flesh, comparable to sablefish or black cod. Certified Sustainable by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

North Atlantic Cod – Wild, line-caught, responsibly sourced and Certified Sustainable by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Swordfish – Wild, line-caught, responsibly sourced from Mediterranean Sea. Moist and flavorful with a slightly sweet taste, moderately high oil content and a firm, meaty texture.

With everything from grass-fed beef, organic chicken, heritage-breed pork, foraged mushrooms, caviar, and now a selection of seafood, www.dartagnan.com is a destination for conscientious consumers who truly care about where their food comes from.