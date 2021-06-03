NFI Touts Seafood Brain Benefits in New Cognition Kitchen Guide

Washington, DC – The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) has joined forces with the Wild Blueberry Association of North America and other healthy food commodities to offer a resource about eating a brain-boosting diet at all ages. The organizations created the Cognition Kitchen guide: a free digital brochure that provides simple, science-based information about brain-healthy foods along with 16 delicious recipes.

“The link between the foods we eat and brain health is not always top of mind for people. The Cognition Kitchen guide highlights a variety of foods that boost brain health throughout life,” said Jennifer McGuire, MS RD, NFI dietitian. “Fish and shellfish are among the only foods naturally rich in a healthy type of omega-3 fat called DHA, which actually builds the brain and helps support brain health as we age.”

DHA makes up 97% of the omega-3s in a newborn’s brain and the DHA content of an infant’s brain triples during the first three months of life. Research shows that children of moms who eat seafood 2-3 times each week during pregnancy reach milestones–like climbing stairs, copying sounds and drinking from a cup–more quickly.

“The Dietary Guidelines for Americans encourage people, especially moms-to-be, to eat a variety of seafood—including popular options like salmon, canned tuna, shrimp, tilapia and crab—at least 2-3 times each week.” said Rima Kleiner, MS RD, NFI dietitian and Dish on Fish spokesperson. “The Cognition Kitchen guide brings this recommendation to life with well-rounded recipes and meal suggestions.”

The resource is free and available for download at www.cognition-kitchen.com.

