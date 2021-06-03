NFI Touts Seafood Brain Benefits in New Cognition Kitchen Guide

National Fisheries Institute Seafood June 3, 2021

Washington, DC – The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) has joined forces with the Wild Blueberry Association of North America and other healthy food commodities to offer a resource about eating a brain-boosting diet at all ages. The organizations created the Cognition Kitchen guide: a free digital brochure that provides simple, science-based information about brain-healthy foods along with 16 delicious recipes.

“The link between the foods we eat and brain health is not always top of mind for people. The Cognition Kitchen guide highlights a variety of foods that boost brain health throughout life,” said Jennifer McGuire, MS RD, NFI dietitian. “Fish and shellfish are among the only foods naturally rich in a healthy type of omega-3 fat called DHA, which actually builds the brain and helps support brain health as we age.” 

DHA makes up 97% of the omega-3s in a newborn’s brain and the DHA content of an infant’s brain triples during the first three months of life. Research shows that children of moms who eat seafood 2-3 times each week during pregnancy reach milestones–like climbing stairs, copying sounds and drinking from a cup–more quickly. 

“The Dietary Guidelines for Americans encourage people, especially moms-to-be, to eat a variety of seafood—including popular options like salmon, canned tuna, shrimp, tilapia and crab—at least 2-3 times each week.” said Rima Kleiner, MS RD, NFI dietitian and Dish on Fish spokesperson. “The Cognition Kitchen guide brings this recommendation to life with well-rounded recipes and meal suggestions.” 

The resource is free and available for download at www.cognition-kitchen.com.

Additional NFI Resources on the health-benefits of seafood: 

  •       Click here for your copy of the Pregnant Woman’s Guide to Eating Seafood.
  •       Learn more about how to include seafood 2-3 times each week in your family’s meal plan by visiting Dish on Fish.

Related Articles

Seafood

National Fisheries Institute Statement on Seafood Trade Relief Program

National Fisheries Institute Seafood September 10, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that it will provide $ 530 million to support the men and women who harvest seafood, whose livelihoods have been impacted by retaliatory tariffs, illustrates the Trump Administration’s ongoing focus on this important sector. Seafood starts in the oceans and making sure those Americans who work the water are supported is vital.