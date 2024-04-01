Blue Star Foods Starts its Soft-Shell Crab Season

Miami, FL — Blue Star Foods Corp., an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), announced that its soft-shell operations in South Carolina have started production for the 2024 season under its existing license from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, “We are excited to begin production for the 2024 soft-shell crab season. Our RAS platform in South Carolina encompasses over 100 tanks and utilizes our proprietary Bio-Plan derived from the vast, Blue Crab expertise, from our team members and extensive research in this crab species. Currently, we have more demand that what are able to supply with full tanks of crab peelers. The Bio-Plan contains the parameters necessary to maintain optimal water conditions in each stage and results in our ability to produce a sustainable balance for what crab fisheries can supply against the rapid growth in soft shell crab demand.”

Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

