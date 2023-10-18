Celebrating Sustainable Seafood: Marine Stewardship Council’s Annual Report 2022-23

2022-23 has been another landmark year. Over 15 million tonnes, or 19%, of all wild marine catch now comes from fisheries involved with the MSC program and our new strategic plan reaffirms our goal to increase this to over a third of wild-caught seafood by 2030.



There are now 674 engaged fisheries and over 20,000 MSC labelled products are available across 66 countries, with a number of new retail partners and products coming onstream. Consumers who want to support the health of our ocean now have an even greater choice of sustainable seafood products.



We use funds from ecolabel sales to support our Ocean Stewardship Fund, which disbursed nearly $1million in 2022-23. You can read about some of the great projects supported by the fund – from tagging silky sharks to the genetic testing of octopus – in the full report.



“Thank you to everyone who has supported us this year. I know your engagement and leadership is making a real difference. The MSC will redouble our efforts to add value to certified fisheries, to recognise and celebrate them, and to work with you to continue to incentivise improvements in the way our oceans are fished.”



– Rupert Howes, Marine Stewardship Council CEO

