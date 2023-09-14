Cooke Appoints Johan Brouwer as Managing Director of Morubel and Executive Frozen Sales Leader for Europe

Ostend, Belgium – Cooke Inc. is pleased to announce that Johan Brouwer has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Morubel and Executive Frozen Sales Leader for Cooke Europe.

Morubel is the leading shrimp processor in Western Europe that cultivates, processes, packs and distributes shrimp and other seafood products. Morubel distributes its market-leading organic and frozen products to retail, foodservice and food industry customers across Europe.

Based in the Netherlands, Mr. Brouwer is a 25-year veteran in seafood and brings significant experience in foodservice, retail sales and account management. He is joining Cooke from Veramaris, where he was the director of business development. He previously held roles at Seafood Connection (Maruha Nichiro Group) and Marine Harvest (Mowi) and currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Global Shrimp Forum.

