Cooke Chile Harvests First Organic Salmon in the Country

Puerto Montt, CL – Cooke Chile has begun harvesting the first organic farm-raised Atlantic salmon in Chile.

This marine aquaculture production in Chile will initially be equivalent to 25% of Cooke’s total salmon production in Chile and is certified organic pursuant to European Commission regulations and equivalents in Great Britain. Cooke Chile organic salmon is now approved to use the EU Organic green and white leaf logo for export to EU and Great Britain markets. Companies who hold this certification must meet the strict conditions related to all stages of production, processing, transportation, and storage.

“This milestone in Chilean salmon farming is a result of keen innovation and strong dedication to providing a sustainable food source,” says Andres Parodi, Regional General Manager for Latin America at Cooke. “This is a true companywide vision and was made possible because of the collaborative efforts and support along the way.”

Cooke Chile successfully adopted changes throughout the entire production chain to implement new technologies and the use of modern farming processes specifically as it relates to stocking density and feed. Organic feed is not yet available in Chile, so the company provides feed from its affiliated feed mill in Scotland to aid in organic production. Stocking density inside the sea cages is also adjusted with the new organic farming structure, where there is 99% water and only 1% salmon.

“Our team in Chile has driven this project forward with passion, commitment and respect for the environment. We are proud of this achievement, and credit the hard work of our people for dedicating years to accomplish this,” says Glenn Cooke, CEO, Cooke Inc. “We have invested heavily in Atlantic salmon breeding programs, fish feed production, eco-friendly fish health treatment technologies, and innovative marine farming equipment.”

Cooke currently offers certified organic salmon from Scotland as well as certified organic shrimp from Seajoy in Central America. The company also raises salmon in several locations without the use of antibiotics and holds third party certifications and recommendations across all operations.

Marine aquaculture farming is one of the healthiest and most efficient ways to feed the population with minimal environmental impact, the lowest freshwater use and the lowest carbon footprint of any animal protein.

Cooke’s core purpose is ‘To cultivate the ocean with care, nourish the world, provide for our families, and build stronger communities’.