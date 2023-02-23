Digital Shellfish Tag Developer BlueTrace Raises $4.1M to Expand Market

Castine software startup BlueTrace said it raised $3.2 million in seed funding, bringing the company’s fundraising total to $4.1 million toward a goal to expand its market.

Over the past year, BlueTrace more than doubled its client base, from fewer than 150 to over 350 across an expanding platform of seafood species, in every coastal state except Hawaii and Mississippi and every coastal Canadian province.

Founder Chip Terry developed a digital tracing system for seafood harvesters, growers, distributors and dealers that lets users print tags with a QR code and send reports to regulators and buyers with a click of a button.

