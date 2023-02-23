Godshall’s to Debut All-Natural Turkey and Angus Beef Smoked Sausage and Kielbasa at Expo West and Annual Meat Conference

TELFORD, PA – On the heels of their Canadian Turkey Bacon launch last month, Godshall’s is introducing a new innovation outside of the bacon category with All-Natural Turkey and Angus Beef Smoked Sausages and Kielbasa.

The new sausages and kielbasa are all-natural, real wood smoked, fully cooked and exclusively made with quality cuts of whole muscle turkey and angus beef from U.S. raised, cage free turkeys and U.S. raised angus beef. The Godshall family started hand making sausages in 1945 and reflected on their company heritage when developing these new recipes. The sausages contain flavorful ingredients such as cracked pepper, real garlic and spices and uses coarse ground meat for an ultra-premium eating experience with no MSG, gluten or nitrates.

“Product innovation continues to thrive and expand at Godshall’s, much like the sausage and kielbasa category. Looking at consumer insights we found that when it comes to sausages, consumers want clean label products with ingredients they can pronounce from a brand they can trust. Our position as the 3rd largest turkey bacon brand and the largest beef bacon brand combined with our industry leading consumer loyalty and purchasing frequency makes this the perfect time to bring our sausages and kielbasa to market,” said Francis Yupangco, Godshall’s Executive Director of Marketing. “Our new sausage consumers can expect the same highquality ingredients and great taste that they’ve come to know and love in our bacon products.”

The sausage and kielbasa come in a user friendly and versatile split rope form and is perfect for grilling or as an ingredient in recipes such as pasta or rice dishes, which is most preferred by consumers according to Mintel data. The Turkey offerings will be sold in a 12oz package and the Angus beef will be in available in a 10oz pack.

Godshall’s Smoked Turkey and Angus Beef Sausages and Kielbasa will debut at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim from March 7-11 and the Annual Meat Conference in Dallas from March 6-8. Samples will be available at booth N544 at Expo West and booth 314 at the AMC in addition to interview opportunities with executives from Godshall’s.

About Godshall’s

Since 1945, Godshall’s has grown into the 3rd largest Turkey Bacon Brand with facilities in Telford, Lebanon and Souderton, Pennsylvania. Godshall’s is dedicated to supplying premium smoked meat to customers worldwide. In 2017, Godshall’s converted to an employee-owned company with nearly 600 employee-owners. From a local family butcher shop, to an international supplier of meat delicacies, the company never lost track of its mission to provide wholesome premium meat products to family tables everywhere.