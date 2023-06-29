Eat Lower on the Seafood Chain for Vital Nutrients, Says Harvard Professor of Nutrition: Here’s What that Means

Renée Onque, CNBC Seafood June 29, 2023

More and more people are adding fish into their diets for the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. But it may be time to skip the salmon and tuna, and reach for foods lower on the seafood chain like sardines and clams instead.

Shifting your seafood diet to incorporate mainly smaller fish and bivalves can up your intake of micronutrients that people are typically deficient in, including zinc, iron, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids, says Christopher Golden, professor of nutrition and planetary health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“Of all of the different equestrial and aquatic-based foods, small fish are the best source of nutrients for these types of things on a per-weight basis,” Golden tells CNBC Make it. “So, although they are underutilized, they’re really good at delivering those sorts of nutrients.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC

