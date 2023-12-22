FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Oysters from British Columbia, Canada Potentially Contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of oysters and consumers not to eat oysters from Pacific Oyster Fanny Bay, harvested on 11/08/2023 from harvest area BC 14- 8 with Landfile # 1402294 and Oyster Malaspina Live, harvested on 11/09/2023 from harvest area BC 14-8 with Landfile # 278761 and shipped to distributors in Utah and Wisconsin because they may be contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni.

Oysters contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni can cause illness if eaten raw, and potentially life-threatening illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing Campylobacter jejuni may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

Symptoms of Campylobacter jejuni

People with Campylobacter infection usually have diarrhea (often bloody), fever, and stomach cramps. Nausea and vomiting may accompany the diarrhea. These symptoms usually start 2 to 5 days after the person ingests Campylobacter and last about one week.

Sometimes Campylobacter infections cause complications, such as irritable bowel syndrome, temporary paralysis, and arthritis.

In people with weakened immune systems, such as those with a blood disorder, with AIDS, or receiving chemotherapy, Campylobacter occasionally spreads to the bloodstream and causes a life-threatening infection.

Summary of Problem and Scope

On 12/18/2023, the Utah Shellfish Authority notified the FDA of two cases of Campylobacter connected to consumption of oysters from British Columbia, Canada. The FDA has notified the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) of the illnesses and the CFIA is investigating. The two cases consumed oysters in Utah and Wisconsin and the FDA is coordinating with the CFIA and state authorities to determine if any additional distribution occurred.

FDA Actions

The FDA is issuing this alert advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat oysters from Pacific Oyster Fanny Bay harvested on 11/08/2023 from harvest area BC 14-8 with Landfile # 1402294 and Oyster Malaspina Live, harvested on 11/09/2023 from harvest area BC 14-8 and Landfile # 278761 due to potential Campylobacter jejuni contamination. The FDA is awaiting further information from the CFIA on distribution of the oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and help state authorities as needed. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

Recommendations for Restaurants and Retailers

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell the potentially contaminated oysters. Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any products by throwing them in the garbage or returning them to their distributor for destruction.

Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment. They should follow the steps below:

Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products.

Retailers that have sold bulk product should clean and sanitize the containers used to hold the product.

Regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.

Recommendations for Consumers

Consumers should not eat the potentially contaminated oysters. Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.