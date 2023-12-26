Next New World Announces Shelf-Life Extension Validation for Delicate Fruits and Vegetables

SINGAPORE — Next New World Pte. Ltd., in collaboration with The Food Innovation and Resource Centre (FIRC), have validated the shelf-life extension of delicate fruits and vegetables (Bananas and Avocados) by an average of 1.5 times. This feat has been made possible through our patented method of producing porous protein silk solution.

Our technology addresses a critical challenge in the food industry – the need to prolong the freshness of perishable produce. This allows for a longer preservation of fruits and vegetables on the shelves of supermarkets and other retail stores.

We are excited to commercialize our solution- a natural preservative, and make it available to a wider market. By extending its application to a variety of fruits and vegetables, we aim to revolutionize the preservation of a broad range of food products.

Next New World plans to collaborate closely with retailers, distributors, collection centres, and producers to further refine and expand the use of organic silk material (certified by the global organic certification authority GOTS) to develop Japan’s first (Made in Japan) coating preservative. Together, we will work towards reducing food loss and minimizing plastic waste in the food industry.

Our solution is a unique natural raw material, the first of its kind in Japan, that has been liquefied using our proprietary patented technology while achieving sustainability.

About Porous Protein Silk Solution

Porous protein silk solution is a water-based solution extracted from silk, which contains artificially synthesized porous proteins with nano-level structures. This structure allows the solution to adsorb various substances. The solution has various effects and benefits, such as antioxidant properties. The structure can also be transformed into a gel-like, membranous, or solid form.

In one example, when consumed as a supplement by pets or humans, the solution can absorb various substances and eliminate them from the body. This may potentially lead to health improvement by reducing cholesterol levels and promoting urea excretion.

Supplements utilizing this effect are being used for the prevention of kidney disease in cats and are widely available in Japan. Research is being conducted with the future goal of expanding its use for humans. Additionally, the use of this solution in cosmetics with moisturizing properties, antioxidant effects, and UV protection is being demonstrated in other Asian countries.

About this Collaborative Research

Collaborative Research Period: May, 2023 ~ Jul, 2023

Target Produce: bananas, avocados

Research Method: We divided the samples into two groups – one with a porous protein silk solution coating and one without – and measured the degree of decay (changes in measurement values) of the target produce over time using the following measurements.

Measurements: outer color, inner color, firmness, pH, respiration rate

Outer color, inner color: Over time, the color of the produce with the silk solution coating was relatively protected from oxidation.

Respiration rate: Compared to the control group of avocados, the respiratory rate and deterioration slows down. This indicates that SF works as edible coatings which limit gas stream of O2 and production of CO2, furthermore retains moisture within the fruits.

Market Outlook

The same preservatives are expected to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables such as bananas and avocados. In the future, we will expand our reach beyond the main produce items and aim to reduce food loss by introducing our products to various food items in the medium to long term.

In 2021, the amount of food loss in Singapore reached 817,000 tons. Starting with Singapore and Japan, we will continue to expand into the Asian market and further into the global market.

If our products contribute to the reduction of plastic wrap and bags, it is expected that there will be an increase in use cases in the market, leading to a wider range of applications.

About NEXT NEW WORLD

NEXT NEW WORLD Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore and, together with NEXT NEW WORLD Inc. in Japan, aims to tackle various global challenges using natural materials. The protein solution derived from silk has the potential to be used not only as a preservative but also in cosmetics, supplements, and pharmaceuticals. With the aim of future expansion in various industries, we are collaborating with Yellow Biotechnology, Fraunhofer, and Japanese universities.

We have a partnership with a sericulture farm in Gunma Prefecture, Japan, where we cultivate 2,000 mulberry trees and use it as a lab for the development of our water solutions.

Yellow Bio：

Yellow biotechnology is the development and application of biotechnological methods to translate insects, their molecules, cells, organs or associated microorganism, respectively, into products or services for specific use in medicine, agriculture or industry.

Fraunhofer:

The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, based in Germany, is the world’s leading applied research organization. By prioritizing key technologies for the future and commercializing its findings in business and industry, it plays a major role in the innovation process. A trailblazer and trendsetter in innovative developments and research excellence, it is helping shape our society and our future. Founded in 1949, the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft currently operates 76 institutes and research units throughout Germany. Around 30,800 employees, predominantly scientists and engineers, work with an annual research budget of roughly €3.0 billion, €2.6 billion of which is designated as contract research.

About FIRC

The Food Innovation and Resource Centre (FIRC) is a joint initiative between Singapore Polytechnic and Enterprise Singapore. FIRC focuses on working with industry partners to provide food enterprises with holistic technical solutions in food product development including packaging, shelf-life evaluation, market testing and automation.

Next New World Pte Ltd collaborated with students of Singapore Polytechnic under the supervision of Food Innovation & Resource Centre’s (FIRC) Food Technologist in their final year project to validate the use of Silk Fibroin Protein in the shelf life extension of various tropical fruits.

Inquiry Regarding this Matter

Our company is seeking business partners who can utilize the same solution to extend the shelf life of fresh produce, vegetables, and seafood, as well as contribute to solving food loss issues.