Florida Produce Growers and Brokerages Included in Expansion of ReposiTrak Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY– ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announced the addition of an industry leader in row crops and a niche produce grower, processor and brokerage to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). The new users will exchange complex, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in the supply chain, ensuring compliance ahead of the January 2026 deadline.

The produce companies will use RTN to do traceability with an in-network grocery supply chain company; the users include:

A Longwood, FL-based watermelon grower, processor and brokerage utilizing technology and a network of growers for consistent, year-round product yields

A family-owned Immokalee, FL-based grower of green beans, eggplant, squash and pepper varieties

“Those in the produce industry need to examine their traceability methods now, and ensure that they meet the new requirements of FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law and the new requirements of their customers,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “More traceability data than ever before must be transmitted for certain whole produce as it moves throughout the supply chain, but additional information is required when fruits or vegetables are cut or processed. Many companies might have that information, but no way to share it.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, d/b/a ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. Park City Group is in the process of changing its corporate name to ReposiTrak. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.