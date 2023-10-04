Park City Group Weekly Update: ReposiTrak Traceability Network Adds Hispanic Food Suppliers

SALT LAKE CITY – Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), parent company of ReposiTrak, the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announced adding two Hispanic food suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (“RTN”). The new users will be able to exchange complex Key Data Element (KDE) information required by FDA for every Critical Tracking Event (CTE), ensuring compliance before FDA’s January 2026 deadline.

The new users will exchange traceability data with a major in-network grocery supply chain company; companies include:

A Texas-based purveyor of traditional quesos, cremas, dips and salsas

A California-based producer of authentic Mexican foods, including salsas and other recipes made from fresh ingredients.

“The FDA lists queso fresco, queso de crema and several other fresh soft or soft un-ripened cheeses by name on the Food Traceability List,” said Randy Fields, ReposiTrak chairman and CEO. “The list also includes all varieties of fresh tomatoes, peppers and cut fruits and vegetables. Recordkeeping for these foods has become very complex, but RTN makes the food traceability process fast, easy and inexpensive.”

RTN requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under FSMA 204. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

