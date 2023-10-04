Park City Group Weekly Update: ReposiTrak Traceability Network Adds Hispanic Food Suppliers

Park City Group Dairy, Deli October 4, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), parent company of ReposiTrak, the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announced adding two Hispanic food suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (“RTN”). The new users will be able to exchange complex Key Data Element (KDE) information required by FDA for every Critical Tracking Event (CTE), ensuring compliance before FDA’s January 2026 deadline.

The new users will exchange traceability data with a major in-network grocery supply chain company; companies include:

  • A Texas-based purveyor of traditional quesos, cremas, dips and salsas
  • A California-based producer of authentic Mexican foods, including salsas and other recipes made from fresh ingredients.

“The FDA lists queso fresco, queso de crema and several other fresh soft or soft un-ripened cheeses by name on the Food Traceability List,” said Randy Fields, ReposiTrak chairman and CEO. “The list also includes all varieties of fresh tomatoes, peppers and cut fruits and vegetables. Recordkeeping for these foods has become very complex, but RTN makes the food traceability process fast, easy and inexpensive.”

RTN requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under FSMA 204. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management’s analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company’s Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

