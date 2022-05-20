Government of Canada Invests More Than $1.7 Million to Expand Seafood Exports to International Markets

VANCOUVER, BC – Canada’s high-quality, sustainable fish and seafood products are known worldwide. Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced more than $1.7 million in funding for six projects to help expand seafood exports to international markets.

Producers rely on exporting to remain sustainable and well positioned for the future. The fish and seafood sector is integral to the economic and social fabric of hundreds of coastal communities, generating $8.7 billion worth of quality seafood exports annually. By investing in tools that help grow trade and expand markets, Canadian seafood will reach consumers across the world, while also providing valuable economic benefits domestically.

Funding for the six recipients under the AgriMarketing Program will help organizations as they market and promote Canadian fish and seafood products to increase growth in the sector. Recipient organizations include:

Atlantic Groundfish Council will receive up to $85,506

Canadian Association of Prawn Producers will receive up to $1,000,000

Canadian Highly Migratory Species Foundation will receive up to $54,401

Canadian Pacific Kazunoko Association will receive up to $451,061

Pacific Sea Cucumber Harvesters Association will receive up to $81,444

Pacific Urchin Harvesters Association will receive up to $105,431

The global demand for high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and seafood is growing at an incredible rate. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting further promotion of Canada’s fish and seafood sector to meet the growing demand for our world-class products.Quotes

“Canadian seafood is sought-after around the world due to its high quality. As a driving economic force for many coastal and rural communities, the sector plays a key role in helping to build resilient food systems. With strategic investments for organizations to promote our seafood products internationally, our Government is contributing to growing our economy while putting nutritious food on tables.”

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“Families rely on sustainable Canadian seafood as a source of healthy protein. I am focused on growing Canada’s fish and seafood sector for the next generation. The AgriMarketing Program will provide the Canadian seafood industry with the tools it needs to promote Canada’s high-quality products to reach new global markets and support a stable food supply for the world.”

– The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast GuardQuick Facts