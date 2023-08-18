Government of Canada Launching New Commercial Whelk Fishery in Eastern Nova Scotia

Louisbourg, Nova Scotia – New fisheries support economic growth and innovation in coastal communities across the country. The Government of Canada is committed to increasing opportunity in the fishing and fish processing sectors to drive economic development without compromising conservation.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced that a new commercial fishery for whelk will be introduced next year in the waters off Eastern Cape Breton. By monitoring the exploratory whelk fishery in Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) Area 4Vs, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has determined a commercial whelk fishery in that Area would be both economically and biologically sustainable.

Currently, the exploratory whelk fishery in NAFO Area 4Vs supports approximately 55 jobs in Eastern Nova Scotia. Once the new, commercial whelk fishery is underway in Spring 2024, it will generate even more economic opportunities and benefits for Nova Scotians.