High Liner Foods Opens the Market in Celebration of its 125th Anniversary

Company has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for over 50 Years

LUNENBURG, NS — High Liner Foods Incorporated opened the market in celebration of their 125th anniversary and over 50 years of being listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Paul Jewer, President & Chief Executive Officer, High Liner Foods and the Honourable Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development and MLA, Lunenburg, joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market from the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic in Lunenburg, NS.

“What an honour it is to open the market on the TSX in celebration of our 125th anniversary,” said Paul Jewer, President & CEO, High Liner Foods. “With our rich history in Atlantic Canada, what makes this occasion even more significant is that we are able to do it here in Lunenburg, where we began as a company back in 1899.”

“There are dozens of Nova Scotian companies that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and we are at this point because of the intersection of growth and opportunity” said Susan Corkum Greek, Minister of Economic Development. “Nova Scotia is open for business – we are THE place to be”.

High Liner Foods first listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1971, marking over 50 years on the TSX.

The ceremony follows another recent celebration of the company’s milestone anniversary including the Town of Lunenburg Council officially proclaiming December 12, as ‘High Liner Foods Day’ in recognition of the company’s longstanding contribution to Lunenburg’s economic development and maritime heritage.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods’ retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

