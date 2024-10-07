Thousands Savor ASC Certified Seafood at Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

ATLANTA – The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Inland Foods took center stage at last month’s Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, where over a three-day weekend more than 5,000 savored ASC certified Riverence Provisions smoked trout while learning about the assurances behind ASC’s sea green label.

The gathering was the latest activation in ASC’s multiyear “Sea Green. Be Green” marketing campaign to build awareness, interest and understanding of ASC’s sea green label to shoppers throughout North America. It also marked the conclusion of ASC’s months-long “Summer Seafood Series” in Atlanta that began in May with a retail and restaurant promotion with Kathleen’s Catch seafood market and Atlanta Fishmonger restaurant.

With Atlanta Food & Wine Festival organizers creating an “Under the Big Top” theme for the Sept. 13-15 event, ASC built a carnival-styled tasting station complete with fair-themed games and prizes for festival goers. Inland Foods’ Culinary Director Eli Kirshtein crafted a vibrantly flavored smoked seafood salad with ASC certified trout provided by Riverence Provisions that ASC and Inland Foods served to attendees.

“Atlanta is a city brimming with friendly people open to conversation, so this was an ideal venue to talk with food enthusiasts about responsibly farmed seafood, the assurance of ASC’s label and where to find it,” said Caroline Muehlbronner, Marketing Coordinator, ASC North America. “We were happy to see so many attendees not only enjoy the taste of ASC certified Riverence trout, but also gain new perspectives on farmed seafood in real time. Events like this help us bridge the knowledge gap between seafood shoppers and the responsible practices that are shaping the future of seafood.”

“The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival was a valuable opportunity to not only showcase delicious ASC certified seafood, but also illustrate the critical role Inland Foods plays in ensuring farm to fork chain of custody for responsible seafood,” said Eli Kirshtein, Director of Business Development at Inland Foods. “A special shoutout to our catering partners at Dennis Dean Catering for their exceptional support in bringing this carnival experience to life. Along with ASC and Riverence, we are all committed to delivering a memorable taste of responsibly farmed seafood that culinary enthusiasts can enjoy with confidence.”

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Responsible seafood starts at the farm. ASC’s sea green label assures shoppers that:

The strictest standards are in place to improve farm practices.

Certified seafood in stores actually comes from certified farms.

Certified farms continue to meet the highest standards.

We are constantly working toward greater sustainability.

ASC is the only certification program that can verify your farmed seafood is what it claims to be, where it came from, how it was raised and how it got to you. Learn more at SeaGreenBeGreen.com and follow @asc.usa on Instagram.