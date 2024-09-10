High Liner Foods Donates $250,000 to The Health Services Foundation of the South Shore

High Liner Foods Incorporated Seafood September 10, 2024

Contribution in support of the Brighter Days Capital Campaign for the redevelopment of the South Shore Regional Hospital

LUNENBURG, NS – High Liner Foods Incorporated announced a significant contribution to The Health Services Foundation of the South Shore with a donation of $250,000 in support of their Brighter Days Capital Campaign for the redevelopment of South Shore Regional Hospital. The donation was presented to hospital and Brighter Days senior volunteer leadership committee members during a cheque presentation held at the High Liner Foods Lunenburg Facility on September 8. High Liner’s donation will be allocated to the hospital’s Dialysis Unit.

The prominent North American value-added frozen seafood company has a 125-year history in Atlantic Canada and a long-standing commitment to supporting the communities where we live and work.

“The High Liner Foods business was born here in Nova Scotia over a century ago and we believe strongly in the importance of creating a positive impact in the communities in which we operate,” said Paul Jewer, President & CEO High Liner Foods. “The Regional Hospital plays a critical role in the lives of our community members, and we are proud to support the expansion and redevelopment of the South Shore Regional Hospital to continue to help families across the province.”

“At the conclusion of this campaign, funds raised and pledged by donors have surpassed the $10.6M mark, demonstrating the high priority that the community places on securing the latest in medical technology and equipment for the expansion and redevelopment of the South Shore Regional Hospital,” said David Himmelman, Co-Chair Brighter Days Capital Campaign.

The Brighter Days Capital Campaign is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help ensure the residents of Nova Scotia’s South Shore have access to the best available health care facilities close to home. The 48,705 sq. ft. expansion and redevelopment of the hospital is ongoing with the new Emergency Room expected to open in 2025.

