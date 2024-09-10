Food52 Test Kitchen Chef, Cesar Perez, to Conduct Live Kitchen Demonstration at Wild Alaska Pollock Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Wash.— Food52 Test Kitchen Chef and influencer César Perez will dazzle attendees at the Wild Alaska Pollock Annual Meeting on September 26th by preparing live on stage the Wild Alaska Pollock recipe created for GAPP’s partnership with the popular recipe website, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced. At its sixth annual industry gathering, Chef Perez will prepare the now-famous “Brothy Tomato Pasta with White Fish, Shallots & Capers,” a recipe created with GAPP and featured on the website as part of a Wild Alaska Pollock recipe contest this summer.

Perez, a Food52 Test Kitchen cook, recipe developer, barista and food historian, worked with his Food52 colleagues worked with GAPP this summer to create buzz for Wild Alaska Pollock and encourage recipe submissions for the user-generated portion of the popular foodie website.

“It will no doubt be a delicious delight to have Chef Perez with us this year, preparing this fantastic dish for our Annual Meeting attendees,” said Craig Morris, GAPP Chief Executive Officer. “It’s always thrilling to see our GAPP influencer partnerships brought to life—live on stage—to really showcase how providing recipes to consumers drives demand, especially for our target audience that is unsure of where to find, how to prepare and how to enjoy Wild Alaska Pollock.”

GAPP worked with Food52, a website and home brand that combines recipes, articles, and community-submitted content with a cookware shop, as part of its “always on” influencer campaign this summer to provide consumers with even more confidence about sourcing and preparing Wild Alaska Pollock. The popular site was founded in 2009 by Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, both former food editors and writers for the New York Times, with the goal of creating a place for food lovers to find everything they need.

“As a foodie and huge Food52 fan personally, I was especially excited to bring this partnership to life for U.S. consumers and our fish,” said Morris. “Our proprietary year-over-year data—which will also be presented at the upcoming Annual Meeting—clearly shows that consumers need extra help, extra ideas, extra recipes and extra instruction to feel confident preparing seafood, and Wild Alaska Pollock, at home. Sites like Food52 where fellow foodies and consumers can share recipes, tips and tricks and dialogue about the attributes of our fish is a win-win for us and a perfect tool to help build at-home demand for our fish.”

In addition to seeing Chef Perez prepare the Wild Alaska Pollock recipe, Annual Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the dish at the luncheon, as well as several other influencer-generated recipes at breaks throughout the day. Themed “Harvesting Opportunity in an Unprecedented Global Marketplace,” the meeting will once again bring together industry leaders throughout the Wild Alaska Pollock fishery for a one-day meeting to look forward, collaborate and learn from distinguished speakers during a jam-packed agenda.

For the first time, the event will be held at the W Hotel in downtown Seattle and will run from 8:30am – 5:00pm with an evening reception to immediately follow. Registration is available here for those wishing to register to attend the Wild Alaska Pollock Annual Meeting either in-person or virtually. GAPP’s annual meeting is exclusively for those connected to the Wild Alaska Pollock fishery and registration is subject to approval by GAPP.

GAPP would like to thank its current sponsors: USI Insurance Services (Title); Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Glacier Fish Company, and Global Seas (Gold); Alaska Airlines, American Seafoods, Aquamar, Arctic Storm Management Group, Beck Pack Systems, Delta Western, Gorton’s Seafood, NORPEL, Port of Seattle, Rabobank, Trans-Ocean Products, Trident Seafoods, UniSea, and Westward Seafoods (Silver); Ag West Farm Credit, APICDA, Alaska Marine Lines, Arionbanki, Baader, Clark Nuber, Coastal Transportation, Golden Alaska Seafoods, High Liner Foods, Íslandsbanki, Ketchum, King & Prince Seafoods, Lafferty’s EMS, Lucky Louie Fish Shack, Marine Stewardship Council, McDonald’s, NSEDC, Parker, Smith & Feek, PPLP, Rogge Co. (Charlie’s Produce), and Wells Fargo (Bronze); Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, Angulas-Aguinaga, Bank of America, Frontier Packaging, Global Seafood Alliance, Industrial Resources, Inc., InnaSea Media, Neptune Snacks, Perkins Coie, Restaurant Depot, Seattle Tacoma Box, Umpqua Bank, and U.S. Electric (Supporting).