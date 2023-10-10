How 10 Billion Snow Crab Vanished From Alaskan Waters and What it Means for The Seafood Industry

KODIAK, Alaska — A quiet early October day on the bay in Kodiak, Alaska looks idyllic, but it’s a problem for local fishermen.

Early fall is usually when crabbers are frantically preparing for a long season that starts October 15, but this year is different. A huge portion of the crabbing season is canceled with the news that once again, snow crabs will not be caught in the Bering Sea.

“On a normal year, you’d have people walking back and forth, boats transiting from the dock over here to here, putting pots on, getting gear ready,” said commercial fisherman Gabriel Prout, who crabs with his family.

