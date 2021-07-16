Introducing True Fin: Premium Gulf of Maine Seafood

PORTLAND, MAINE – True Fin, formerly known as Gulf of Maine Sashimi, Inc., is pleased to unveil a new brand identity. Committed to providing professional and home chefs the best seafood from the Gulf of Maine, True Fin is leading the way in boat-to-plate excellence. Since 2019, True Fin has worked directly with Gulf of Maine harvesters to procure the best fish, handled with special care for superior quality. True Fin is on a mission to create economic resilience for coastal communities by building greater value for the region’s fisheries.

The True Fin name reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and authenticity. “We want everyone to know more about Gulf of Maine seafood, including who harvested it, how to prepare it, and what makes it the best protein for your health and for the environment,” said Jen Levin, President & CEO. On True Fin’s newly launched website, consumers and chefs across the country will find information about sustainability, Gulf of Maine harvesters, cooking tips, and the chance to buy premium Gulf of Maine seafood and have it shipped across the country.

True Fin buys all of its seafood directly from boats in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. In exchange for specialized quality handling, the company pays fishermen a premium over traditional markets. “Last year, fishermen harvested less than 20% of sustainable fish quotas in the region, largely driven by prices that are so low, fishermen can’t afford to go fishing,” said Levin. “We want to change the model, get more money to boats, and harvest more of our sustainable fish stocks locally.”

The catch includes a variety of finfish species, like cod, pollock, hake, and monkfish, as well as seasonally available items, like tuna, halibut, squid, and scallops. The company cuts the fish at its Portland, Maine facility and ships to top chefs and discerning home cooks across the country.

True Fin is the first mission-driven business venture launched as part of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s Gulf of Maine Ventures initiative, which aims to address important challenges facing the Gulf of Maine region and the globe through the development of mission-based business ventures and partnerships that leverage private sector market opportunities.

“We want to accelerate positive social, environmental, and economic impacts around the Gulf of Maine region,” said Blaine Grimes, Chief Ventures Officer at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute. “I can’t think of a better example of that goal than True Fin, which is a key part of our strategy to support the region’s seafood industry from boat to plate.”

About True Fin

True Fin first launched in 2019 (under the name Gulf of Maine Sashimi, Inc). as the first mission-driven business venture of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s Gulf of Maine Ventures initiative. After watching the region’s fleet dwindle amidst declining boat prices and increased competition from imported seafood, we set out to build a better seafood business that works in harmony with the ocean and with fishermen. Today, True Fin is committed to providing professional and home chefs the best seafood from the Gulf of Maine. We buy directly from fishermen to provide top quality, fully traceable seafood that is good for our customers, the ocean, and coastal communities. Discover the True Fin difference. For additional information please visit http://www.truefinseafood.com and follow @truefinseafood.

About the Gulf of Maine Research Institute

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute pioneers collaborative solutions to global ocean challenges. Located in Portland, ME, the institute is dedicated to the resilience of the Gulf of Maine ecosystem and the communities that depend on it. For more information, visit http://www.gmri.org.