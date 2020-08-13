Kader Exports Recalls Frozen Cooked Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk

Kader Exports, with an abundance of caution, is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1lb, 1.5lb., and 2lb. retail bags. The product has been distributed nationwide from late February 2020 to Mid-May 2020 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected product details are as below. The brand names of the products are: AQUA STAR RESERVE/ CENSEA/ FRESH MARKET/ KIRKLAND/ TOPS/ UNISTAR/ WELLSLEY FARMS.

Product Description CODE AQUA STAR RESERVE Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 1lbs 03467 0035 02, 03467 0036 02 & 03467 0037 02 AQUA STAR RESERVE Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 1lbs 03467 0035 02, 03467 0036 02 & 03467 0037 02 CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 26 0 007 D, 26 0 008 D & 26 0 009 D CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 41/50 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 26 0 008 D CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 61/70 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 26 0 009 D FRESH MARKET Cocktail Shrimp, Fully Cooked, Tail on, Peeled and Deveined, 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 24Oz, 1.5lbs, 680g 91H/29YD/AP-0007151/001, 91H/30YD/AP-0002092/001 & 91H/31YD/AP-0048718/001 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g 02920 31122, 00230 31122 & 00330 31122 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, Shrimps, 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g 00820 31122, 00920 31122, 01020 31122 & 01120 31122 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-off, 50/70 shrimps per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g 01410 31122, 01510 31122, 01610 31122 & 01710 31122 KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, Shrimps 31/40, NET WT 32 Oz, 2lbs, 908g 11829 31122, 11929 31122, 12029 31122, 12129 31122 & 00710 31122 UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 16/20 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-12-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-11-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-10-2020 & ’01-11-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 26/30 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 01-11-2020 & ’01-12-2020 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 20/40 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-19-2019 UNISTAR White Shrimp-Cooked, 40/60 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-20-2019 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 60/80 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-19-2019, 12-20-2019 & 12-21-2019 UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 80/120 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g 12-19-2019 & ’12-21-2019 TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, COLOSSAL16/20 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g. 91H/24YD/AP-027193/001 TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, Extra Large 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g. 91H/26YD/AP-0011369/001 TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, Large 51/60 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g. 91H/24YD/AP-027193/001 & 91H/26YD/AP-0011369/001 WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Large Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 907g 91H/18RN/AP-006327/001, 91H/19RN/AP-004552/002 & 91H/20RN/AP-0022178/002 WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 24Oz,1.5lbs, 680g 91H/26YD/AP-006327/001 WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Large Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 907g 91H/27YD/AP-0000783/002

Products not bearing these codes are not affected or involved in this recall.

There have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. However, cooked shrimp imported by Kader Exports was tested by the FDA and found to contain Salmonella. Kader Exports did not distribute and have agreed to voluntarily destroy cooked shrimp found violative. The probable root cause for this recall is cross contamination. The company has eliminated the source of contamination and preventive steps were taken.

Based on known consumption patterns it is believed most if not all the distributed products have been consumed, and any remaining product has been placed on hold subject to further evaluation.