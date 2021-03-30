Kvarøy Arctic Announces 2nd Annual Women in Aquaculture Scholarship With SAGE

Indre Kvarøy, Norway – On April 13, 2021, family-owned sustainable salmon farm Kvarøy Arctic will begin accepting applications for its second annual Women in Aquaculture scholarship—a fully immersive learn/work experience designed to eliminate boundaries and create equitable opportunities for women building careers in aquaculture. The scholarship is hosted in partnership with SAGE (Seafood and Gender Equality), a non-profit initiative founded by former Fair Trade USA director Julie Kuchepatov with a mission to build a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive seafood industry and sustainable seafood movement.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing food production systems in the world, the FAO reported that aquaculture employed 20.5 million people in 2018 (on a full-, part-time, or occasional basis in primary production). Of those millions, women represent 19% of the workforce.

“We started this scholarship program at the beginning of 2020 because we recognize it’s harder for women to break into the farm-level operations of aquaculture globally,” says Kvarøy Arctic CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen. “The pandemic delayed our plans for last year’s recipients to join us on the farm but not our dedication to supporting them in their career development and to continuing this program.”

Two scholarships are available this year with one dedicated to an applicant from any country globally and a second designated for applicants from countries in Africa. The recipients will each be awarded a $10,000 scholarship and a paid, one-month summer internship on the Kvarøy Arctic farm site in Norway. Recipients are welcomed to continue their internship each year they are in school, and will be considered for employment upon graduation.

According to a UN Study, it is expected that by 2050, “half of the world’s population growth will occur in Africa.” “Aquaculture is a burgeoning industry in this part of the world,” says Kvarøy Arctic Strategic Development Officer Jennifer Bushman. “It’s within the Kvarøy Arctic value system to take a collaborative approach to advancing aquaculture and we’ve chosen to dedicate one of our scholarships to African women who are permanent residents on the continent and who are committed to supporting that region’s development in one of the most efficient and nutritious animal protein sources available.”

The inaugural program hosted with the James Beard Foundation received a swell of applications motivating Kvarøy Arctic to go beyond its plan to award one scholarship. The result was Kvarøy Arctic awarding scholarships to three women in 2020, from Tunisia, South Africa, and the United States.

SAGE Founding Director Julie Kuchepatov says, “We are proud to serve as the executing partner of the Kvaroy Arctic Women in Aquaculture Scholarship. SAGE is committed to building an inclusive, diverse, and equitable seafood industry that attracts new talent, ready to move the industry into a bright, post-pandemic future. This scholarship, supporting two undergraduate or graduate students currently immersed in aquaculture studies, reflects Kvaroy Arctic’s like-minded mission to SAGE’s purpose and is an incredible opportunity for women to immerse themselves in a world-class aquaculture company, experience hands-on training, and receive critical financial support for their studies.”

How to Apply:

Applications and a full list of qualifying criteria will be available via the Kvarøy Arctic website (KvaroyArctic.com) on April 13, 2021. Applicants must be 18+ and submit their completed form with a current CV to [email protected] by 19:00 (U.S. Pacific Time) on June 22, 2021. Recipients will be contacted on July 13, 2021.

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway’s Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the Kvarøy Arctic team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for salmon farming as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency through IBM blockchain technology.

Kvarøy Arctic is the first farmed finfish to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, and is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified. The salmon has the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check program. Kvarøy Arctic is actively expanding its U.S. retail presence. It is currently available through Pod Foods, at restaurants, for direct delivery on FultonFishMarket.com, and at retail through select retailers like Cherry Hill Market, Cox Farms Market, Acorn Acres, and Whole Foods Market U.S. locations.

Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic by visiting KvaroyArctic.com, Instagram @kvaroyarctic, Facebook @KvaroyArctic, and Twitter @KvaroyArctic, and use #TasteTheArctic.

About SAGE:

SAGE (Seafood and Gender Equality) has a mission to build a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive seafood industry and sustainable seafood movement. To achieve our mission, SAGE uplifts, amplifies, and integrates the diverse voices of women in global seafood production through education, advocacy, and communication. You can read more about SAGE at our website seafoodandgenderequality.org.