Local Shrimpers Happy for Foreign Shrimp Tariffs

The U.S. International Trade Commission has found that the U.S. Seafood industry has been suffering due to foreign frozen warmwater shrimp.

The USITC determined that shrimp from Indonesia has been being sold in the U.S. at a less than fair value and shrimp imports from Ecuador, India, and Vietnam have been given subsidies by their foreign governments.

The USITC will issue countervailing duty orders and antidumping orders to help combat the issues American shrimpers have faced.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WKRG

