Massive Weekend Fire Devastates San Francisco’s Fishing Industry

A four-alarm fire that ripped through a San Francisco warehouse has left the city’s crabbing and fishing industry in shambles, as scores of local fishermen lost millions in gear and equipment.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the Fisherman’s Wharf-area blaze was reported just before dawn Saturday, at a warehouse at Pier 45. 150 firefighters and 50 trucks were sent to Shed C on the pier, where they say they fought 100-foot-tall flames and prevented any loss of life. But they were unable to save the equipment stored in the building, most of which belonged to 30 crabbers and fishermen, KQED reports. It’s a loss that’s sent the local fishing community spinning, as many say they’ve already been struggling due to the coronavirus crisis.

