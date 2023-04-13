Mexico Faces Potentially High Costs for Failure to Protect Vaquita

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) will debate whether to sanction Mexico for failing to protect the endangered vaquita marina, potentially leading to a ban on Mexican seafood.

The U.S. market accounts for 50% of Mexico’s seafood sales, worth around $745 million in 2022.

In a court settlement on Friday, the DOI pledged to decide by May 19 whether to certify Mexico under the “Pelly Amendment” to the Fishermen’s Protective Act. This requires the DOI to embargo products from nations that “diminish the effectiveness” of international wildlife agreements.

