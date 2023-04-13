Fortune International Expands Distribution of D’Artagnan to West Coast

BENSENVILLE, Ill.- Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune” or the “Company”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the expansion of its D’Artagnan business to the West Coast.

With soaring demand for free-range meat and all-natural organic poultry, Fortune will start distribution this month of its premium D’Artagnan products to Los Angeles area customers. This will allow those in California to begin receiving the same high-quality D’Artagnan proteins, specialty goods and foraged products that have been enjoyed along the eastern seaboard for over 35 years. The California market entry marks the second western expansion for D’Artagnan, complementing its facility in Denver, Colorado. Over time, Fortune expects to distribute additional products from its growing family of brands, which D’Artagnan joined in March 2022.

“We are excited to expand D’Artagnan to the West Coast,” said Sean O’Scannlain, President and CEO of Fortune International. “D’Artagnan is one of our brands that is most in demand from highly discerning customers, and a natural place for us to start in California. Big initiatives for Fortune in the upcoming year include enhancing the customer experience in all regions, investing in new technologies to help our efficiencies, expanding our product lines in both existing and new markets, leveraging our logistics and supply chain, and finding new organic and acquisition growth across the U.S.”

Following a successful Seafood Expo North America in Boston last month, Fortune will continue to showcase its expanding product lines in 2023 at various industry shows across the country, including the National Restaurant Show in Chicago (May 20-23), the Specialty Food Association Summer Fancy Food Show in New York (June 22-24), and the Fortune Fish & Gourmet Experience in Minneapolis (September, 2023.)

Fortune International, LLC

Fortune International, LLC, is the parent operating company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor and distributor providing white-tablecloth restaurants, private clubs, elegant hotels and gourmet retail stores with the finest quality fresh, live, and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. The company handles more than 20,000 seafood and gourmet products daily, selected to exceed the high standards embraced by its quality focused customer base. Fortune currently services more than 15,000 customers throughout the United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles, and nationally through FedEx and common carriers. For more information, visit www.fortunefishco.net.