Monterey Bay Fishermen Brace for Possible Cancelled Salmon Fishing Season

Deliberations on the future of the salmon, season off the coast of California continue with a decision set to come out in April.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Central Coast Salmon fishermen are bracing for another rough salmon season. The last two California salmon fishing seasons were canceled, and this year, a similar scenario could happen.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council announced they are considering more drastic measures for the upcoming fishing season, including restricting the season or possibly shutting it down altogether, but those that rely on the salmon fishery said options are frustrating.

