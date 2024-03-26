Morey’s Rolls Out Updated Packaging at Costco Warehouses Nationwide for its Beloved Wild Alaskan Salmon Seasoned Grill Products

The new packaging showcases the high quality of Morey’s Wild Alaskan Salmon, with the same delicious marinade and chef-inspired flavors that consumers love from Morey’s

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Morey’s (moreys.com), which has been crafting chef-inspired dishes from the finest fish and seafood since 1937, has rolled out new packaging for its Wild Alaskan Salmon Seasoned Grill at select Costco warehouses across the nation.

The new look at Costco aligns with the rest of the Morey’s portfolio, which recently underwent a packaging refresh of its own. Now, Costco shoppers perusing the frozen aisle can’t miss the prominent image of a prepared salmon filet on the front of Morey’s Wild Alaskan Salmon Seasoned Grill packaging. The packaging also sports a new graphic that lets shoppers know the product is an excellent source of protein at 33 grams per serving.



“We’re proud of sourcing the best Alaskan salmon and wanted our packaging to reflect the high quality and delicious flavors associated with Morey’s,” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corp., parent company of Morey’s. “Our outstanding salmon is processed and marinated in the U.S. and is easy to prepare at home using an oven or grill, making it the perfect dinner staple.”

Sold exclusively at Costco, Morey’s Wild Alaskan Salmon Seasoned Grill features a smoky blend of garlic, basil, salt, and red pepper seasoning. The salmon comes in a package of six 6-ounce fillets, for 36 ounces total, and ranges in price from $20.99-$21.99.

ABOUT MOREY’S

Since 1937, Morey’s has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey’s products include premium fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey’s is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey’s and our retail partners. Above all, Morey’s remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys.com.