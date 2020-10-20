Certified Angus Beef Brand Schmacon Beef Bacon Launches at Select Costco Stores

(CHICAGO) – Devanco Foods, a Chicago-based specialty meat company, announces the launch of Certified Angus Beef ® brand Schmacon™ Beef Bacon into select Costco stores in the Northeast. Known as America’s Steak Bacon™, the smoked, uncured, uniquely seasoned, crispy whole-muscle beef bacon is easy to prepare, cooks in half the time and has fewer calories, fat and sodium than pork bacon.

“This is not the beef bacon your mother found in the grocery store 30 years ago,” says Chef and Inventor Howard Bender. “We recognize the importance of using the finest beef available, and our patented process produces a whole-muscle, all-natural, smoked and uncured beef bacon like no other. Every pork bacon lover and non-pork eating person will love the crispy, and unforgettable flavor you can only get from America’s Steak Bacon.”

The new Certified Angus Beef ® brand Smoked Uncured Beef Bacon features unrivaled flavor, juiciness and tenderness. Each hearty slice has the incomparable taste and texture of beef combined with bold chef-inspired spices and the familiar smoky flavor of traditional pork bacon with no added nitrites or nitrates except for those naturally occurring in sea salt and celery powder. The bacon crisps up quickly in the oven, pan or microwave to add sizzle, flavor, crunch and versatility to mealtimes.

“The finest beef makes the best beef bacon. This product brings beef to the breakfast table, or any time of day, in a bold, delicious way,” said Brett Erickson, director of value-added products for Certified Angus Beef ®. “Our 10 quality standards ensure you get the same great flavor you expect when you see the Certified Angus Beef ® logo on the package or restaurant menu.”

The smoked, uncured beef bacon is Halal certified in a retail package of 1.5 lbs. (24 oz.) at select Costco locations in the Northeast. For more information, visit http://www.schmacon.com/find-a-store/.

ABOUT THE CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF ® BRAND

World renowned for its exceptional quality, the Certified Angus Beef ® brand is the original brand of premium beef, created in 1978 and still owned today by family ranchers. Ten exacting standards ensure only the best Angus beef makes the cut. For more information and where to buy, visit www.CertifiedAngusBeef.com.

ABOUT DEVANCO FOODS

Established in 1993, Devanco Foods manufactures beef bacon, gyros, deli beef, and a variety of Mediterranean foods. It has recently entered the plant-based product market with a variety of vegan items. Based in Carol Stream, Ill., Devanco recently opened a new 110,000 sq./ft., SQF2 certified USDA facility to manage its expected growth in the near term. The management team has more than 100 years of collective experience in the manufacturing and marketing of the items produced. For more information, please visit www.devancofoods.com.