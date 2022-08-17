Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood Launches New Wild Flounder Product

Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood Seafood August 17, 2022

Inspired by trending Mediterranean flavors and a rising popularity of flounder, Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood announces their new Wild Flounder Garlic & Herb.

The first flounder item in their portfolio, the delicious garlic and herb marinated Wild Alaskan Flounder combines chef-inspired flavors with high quality MSC certified flounder for a delicious and easy-to-prepare meal.

A family-owned company, Morey’s has been procuring fish for over 80 years.​

Processed at the state-of-the-art Motley, Minnesota facility where the company was first forged, Morey’s products are a fresh and easy dinner time solution, bringing fresh value-add to tables of fish and seafood lovers everywhere. 

A top quality, whole fillet fish brand, Morey’s aims to lighten the burden for home cooks, making it easy to deliver a punch of flavor with every fish dish.

