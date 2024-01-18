Morey’s Tilapia Sweet Chili Taps Into Consumers’ Growing Love of Sweet Heat

The new product offers a perfect flavor pairing with high quality ASC-certified tilapia in a sweet and spicy marinade that features notes of honey, soy, peppers and garlic.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Morey’s (moreys.com), which has been crafting chef-inspired dishes from the finest fish and seafood since 1937, announces the nationwide launch of a brand-new product that is primed to become a customer favorite: Morey’s Tilapia Sweet Chili.

The popularity of Asian-style sweet chili flavors continues to grow in the U.S., and Morey’s Tilapia Sweet Chili is an exciting new entry in that category. High-quality, ASC-certified tilapia fillets pair perfectly with a sweet and spicy marinade that features notes of honey, soy, peppers and garlic. Morey’s Tilapia Sweet Chili is also gluten free, giving it wide appeal to consumers looking for delicious and healthy white fish options.

Consumer research shows that foods with sweet chili and other Asian-style flavors are experiencing double-digit growth across the U.S. and particularly in the South. About 46% of consumers say they love or like the flavor of sweet chili, and 42% say it is their most preferred Asian-style sauce, according to Datassential.

“We’re incredibly excited to add such a beloved flavor profile to our product portfolio with Morey’s Tilapia Sweet Chili,” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corp., parent company of Morey’s. “The combination of high-quality tilapia and a delicious Asian-inspired marinade will definitely appeal to those who love sweet heat and are looking for easy and nutritious white fish options.”

Morey’s Tilapia Sweet Chili will be available at Publix starting in January with a suggested retail price between $7.99 and $10.99. Each 10-ounce package includes two (2) fillets in marinade. A prepared serving of one (1) fillet contains 210 calories, 10 grams of fat and 23 grams of protein.

To learn more about Morey’s, its products and latest news, visit moreys.com.

ABOUT MOREY’S

Since 1937, Morey’s has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey’s products include premium fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey’s is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey’s and our retail partners. Above all, Morey’s remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys.com.