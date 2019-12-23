MS Shrimp Season To Close North Of ICW On Jan. 1, 2020

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced Friday that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

This closure applies to Mississippi territorial waters. All other Mississippi territorial waters will remain open to shrimping.

For more information about this closure, call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866-938-7295.

