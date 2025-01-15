Næra Snacks Launches Crunchy Salmon Bites at Winter Fancy Food Show

Næra® Snacks is thrilled to introduce their new Crunchy Fish Bites product line, including exciting varieties and flavors at the Winter Fancy Food Show 2025! Our all-natural fish bites are batch-crafted and gently dried for a pleasant crunch. They’re packed with omega-3s and satisfying protein to get you through the day or over that next hill. Our truly snackable Crunchy Salmon Bites come in various flavors including Wasabi, Jalapeno, and Ranch. More exciting Næra® Crunchy Fish bite varieties will also be showcased at the Winter Fancy Food Show 2025, Booth 941.

The new Næra® Crunchy Fish Bites have been extensively developed to revolutionize the snackability of fish. The new line of Næra® Crunchy Fish Bites are bringing thoughtful seafood snacking to the next level, offering fun new textures, enticing and delicious flavor, and an indulgent snacking experience with shelf-stable convenience.

“Næra® Crunch Fish Bites are truly snackable and conquer hunger without sinking the planet.” Dr. Holly T. Kristinsson (Petty), CEO & Co-Founder.

These seafood snacks, inspired by Icelandic sustainable seafood, can penetrate markets where fish snacks have otherwise been unable to truly infiltrate and reach consumers. Our fish bites are decadent as well as healthy and are appealing, without the strong fish taste and smell. They tailor to the established and growing high protein meat snack/jerky market as well as fish jerky consumers and those who want to get more fish into their diet.

In Icelandic, Næra® (nye-rah) means to “nourish.” We strive to make the most of everything that goes into our fish bites, from our sustainable seafood to use of 100% renewable energy for production to our 100% recyclable packaging.

Some snacks fill you up and still leave you feeling empty. Næra ® snacks are fulfilling and filling. We pride ourselves on making craveable, wholesome and high protein, satisfying bites in crunch-forward flavors perfect for on-the-go and that are easier on the planet. Various Næra® product lines include Skyr Crunch Snacks, Cheese Crunch Snacks, and Crunchy Fish Bites.