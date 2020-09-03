National Seafood Council Advanced by NOAA Advisory Committee

Got Milk? – Beef – It’s What’s for Dinner! – Pork – The Other White Meat – The Incredible, Edible Egg— those are familiar brand slogans, all backed by producers who speak with a unified voice.

Seafood could soon be among them.

Reviving a dormant National Seafood Council is gaining steam among industry members, especially as Covid-19 upends markets.

About a year ago, Seafood Source reports the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee brought up the idea to restart the council. MAFAC is a federal advisory committee to the Secretary of Commerce and NOAA Fisheries.

