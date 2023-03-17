NaturalShrimp Relaunches Online Ordering Home Delivery Program with Dedicated Fulfillment Center

DALLAS–NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), announced the relaunch of its online ordering home delivery website at www.naturalshrimpharvest-select.com, including a new dedicated fulfillment center, upgraded ordering processes and a new cocktail sauce product.

The program and e-commerce website’s successful pilot launch in December 2022 was met with strong demand, and allowed NaturalShrimp to conduct research, understand market demand, and gather feedback to proactively implement improvements before fully launching to the public. From the feedback, the web development team implemented UX/UI improvements and the fulfillment team implemented a QA process, packaging improvements and an updated shipping policy.

During this time the Company finished the build-out of a fulfillment center for the online ordering home delivery program to fulfill, pack and ship orders. The fulfillment center, located within its partner facility, makes it possible to process thousands of pounds of shrimp for home delivery and serve as a hub for pickup and delivery to local chefs.

For online customers, along with fresh harvested heads-on shrimp orders, Chef Douwe’s long-awaited shrimp cocktail sauce is also now available to purchase separately. Unique NaturalShrimp sauces and spices, recipe books, and instructional videos for the home cook will be available soon as well.

“After taking the necessary time to assess and improve our operations, I am excited to be re-opening our online ordering with our first shipments going out March 21st,” said Douwe Iedema, NaturalShrimp Chef and Director of e-commerce. “This new venture has been an incredible experience, one that I am thrilled to be spearheading. My passion is not only to educate with unique recipes and cooking techniques, but to also increase the accessibility to clean shrimp. This is only the beginning for us, and we plan to continue scaling and increasing our efforts to market to new target demographics.”

Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp, added, “The initial launch of our online ordering program was a tremendous success, experiencing high demand and the sell-out of our dedicated product supply. The launch allowed us to assess and improve the program, preparing us for a full public launch and the ramp up of our marketing strategy. We believe this new sales channel will provide an increasing number of sales and build consumer awareness as we continue with our growth strategy.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Incorporated is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

