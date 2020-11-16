New Edition of Seafood Processing Standard Addresses Outsourcing, Food Safety, Environmental Monitoring, Employee Health and Safety

The latest edition of the Seafood Processing Standard (SPS), which incorporates multiple clarifications and updates since the previous edition, has been released, the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) third-party certification program announced on Nov. 16. SPS Issue 5.1 replaces SPS Issue 5.0, which was released in February 2019, and is mandatory for all facilities pursuing certification or re-certification beginning Jan. 16, 2021.

SPS Issue 5.1 provides clarity on the outsourcing of processing, environmental monitoring and food-product testing and on food safety as it pertains to canning, thermal processing and other specialty processing methods. SPS Issue 5.1 also strengthens employee rights and protection.

“We look forward to the implementation of SPS 5.1, which provides additional information in the areas of outsourcing, food safety, environmental monitoring and employee health and safety,” said Chris Weeks, BAP program integrity manager.

SPS applies to processors of both wild-caught and farmed seafood, replacing the BAP Seafood Processing Plant Standard when it transitioned from BAP to Global Seafood Assurances (GSA) in February 2019. A sister organization to the Global Aquaculture Alliance (GAA), GSA also houses the Responsible Fishing Vessel Standard (RFVS).

SPS Issue 5.0 is benchmarked by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).

More specifically, there 13 areas of clarifications and updates incorporated in SPS Issue 5.1. For more information, check out this FAQ.

