Nordic Aquafarms Lays Out Next Steps After Planning Commission Gives the Thumbs-Up to their Samoa Fish Farm Plans

The Humboldt County Planning Commission voted to certify the Environmental Impact Report (EIR), a comprehensive initial step in the Nordic Aquafarms (NAF) permitting process. In addition to that certification, the commission also approved the coastal development permit for Terrestrial Development.

“We would like to convey our appreciation for the many hours of collaborative work done by the Humboldt Bay Harbor Recreation and Conservation District, and the County of Humboldt on this Environmental Impact Report” said Brenda Chandler, Nordic’s Interim CEO and CFO. “We consider this certification to be the first of many steps forward to provide a fresh, high quality seafood product, using environmentally sound and state of the art RAS technology, close to consumers on the West Coast of the United States.”

Chandler states that through the FEIR we have had the opportunity to hear the concerns of and address the issues of environmental groups and other interested parties during this first step. “We thank them; and our partners, supporters, and the community for their collaborative efforts in helping us make this the best project for Humboldt County,” Chandler states. “The support from those that took the time to come and speak at the public hearing, as well as send letters of support is greatly appreciated. It is a reminder of how deeply meaningful our presence in the community will be.”

Being transparent and readily available to the community has always been at the core of Nordic’s work on the Samoa Project these past three years. With each step forward, we will continue to engage in open dialogue and strengthen our relationship with the community. The vision of a resilient food system with sustainable, environmentally friendly practices is an exciting prospect to share with evolving aquaculture programs in the local colleges and workforce development programs. Chandler states, “We see a region that is ready to walk with us into a new opportunity to thrive, creating a California brand of close-to- market fish, and it strengthens our commitment to a successful project.”

With the EIR certified, Nordic will now go before the California Coastal Commission and the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board for the next step in the permitting process.

We look forward to working with the community as we transform a brownfield site into a fish farm that will produce a fresh, top-quality seafood product. “Our philosophy is to approach environmental and social goals with balance,” said Chandler. “Sustainable aquaculture is a solution, a solution to providing healthy protein in an environmentally sound, balanced way.”

