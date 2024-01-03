Nordic Reaffirms Commitment to $500 Million Belfast Fish Farm

The rumor mill has been churning with speculation about the viability of Nordic Aquafarms, a proposed $500 million fish farm in Belfast facing relentless pushback. Is Nordic, the land-based aquaculture developer, planning to abandon the project? Is the company redesigning the project altogether to avoid future hurdles?

Despite the speculation and doubts, Nordic has reaffirmed its commitment to seeing the project through.

Nordic Aquafarms has poured millions of dollars into fighting legal challenges to its proposed fish farm, suffering a series of setbacks in a battle that has dragged on for five years. Still, Nordic believes the project has a viable future. The company says the fish farm will bring Belfast new jobs and economic development. And Nordic believes that the outcome of its project could have an impact on the future of the aquaculture industry in Maine.

