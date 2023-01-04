Nordic Halibut AS – NOHAL Achieves Global G.A.P. Certification

Averøy, Norway – Nordic Halibut AS (“NOHAL” or “the Company”) has reached a milestone in the Company’s ambition to offer sustainable superfood with the certification according to the Global G.A.P. Aquaculture Standard now secured. The standard covers the entire production value chain from broodstock and juveniles to farming and harvesting. The audit, performed by Kolos Aqua, assured the Company’s compliance with strict criterions for food safety, animal health and welfare, environmental sustainability and biodiversity, workers’ well-being, production processes, legal compliance, and traceability. NOHAL also underwent the Global G.A.P. Risk Assessment on Social Practice (GRASP), a part of the certification process applied to assess social risks in primary production and to provide additional transparency to supply chain partners.

– We are very pleased to have obtained this certification. It demonstrates our commitment and operational focus on sustainable halibut farming. The certification ensures that the Company’s production meets all international requirements for food safety, sustainability and welfare for both fish and employees throughout the value chain, says CEO Edvard Henden. Henden adds that the certification reflects NOHAL’s ambition to produce sustainable, healthy protein in an industrial scale.

NOHAL will be a sustainable producer contributing to a blue future with product quality and fish welfare as key part of the Company’s ambition to produce 4.500 tonnes HOG within 2026 and 9.000 tonnes HOG within 2030.

For more information, please contact: CEO Edvard Henden, edvard@nordichalibut.no, +47 911 41 165, or CFO Kenneth Meyer, kenneth.meyer@nordichalibut.no, +47 452 12 424

About Nordic Halibut AS:

Nordic Halibut is a leading farmer of Atlantic halibut located in Western Norway and with headquarters in Averøy, Nordmøre. The Company has a fully integrated and well-developed value chain from genetics to sales and has had a significant breakthrough in early phase production. A growth plan to expand production volumes is implemented with production target of 4.500 tonnes HOG within 2026 and 9.000 tonnes HOG within 2030. Nordic Halibut will create shareholder value by pursuing value accretive organic growth through increased production.