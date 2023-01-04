Maine Won’t See Any Large-Scale Fish Farms Open for Years

The development of large-scale fish farms along the Maine coast took big steps forward in 2022, but it will likely be several years before any of the planned projects are completed.

Four major projects have been proposed and are in various stages, ranging from just starting construction to not even having an application before the state. All said, it’s probable that none of the farms will have any fish in the water before 2024 or 2025.

That doesn’t worry the fish farmers, as several said there isn’t a rush to be the first operating in Maine. In fact, most want others to succeed and do so responsibly. None could ever fill the public’s demand for seafood alone, but one misstep by any of them could create headaches for all of them.

