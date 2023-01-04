Forever Cheese, LLC Acquires W.A. Imports

NEW YORK–Forever Cheese, a leading specialty foods importer of cheese, nuts, cured meats, and other gourmet products, announced today that it has acquired substantially the assets of W.A. Imports, Inc. headquartered in Hebron, IL. W.A. Imports is an importer and manufacturer of premium Japanese food products and ingredients sought after by chefs, mixologists, and consumers including Haku® Mizunara Whisky Barrel Aged Shoyu, CalPAC® Black Garlic Molasses, and Yakami Orchards® Yuzu Marmalade.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave and the W.A. Imports team to the Forever Cheese family. W.A. Imports shares with Forever Cheese an incredibly high standard of quality, strong producer relationships and a passion for artisan products. The acquisition of W.A. Imports establishes Forever Cheese as a leading cheese and specialty food platform,” said Tyler Hawes, CEO of Forever Cheese.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the Forever Cheese team. In my initial meetings with Tyler and Eric Vorchheimer, Forever Cheese CFO I knew they understood our vision,” said Dave Vohaska. “We share the same passion in bringing exceptional Asian ingredients to our Foodservice and Retail customer base. I look forward to expanding and creating more opportunities for our employees, loyal customers, and trusted vendors as we grow together.”

W.A. was founded in 2006 and has grown it into the premier source of the finest Japanese and Pacific Rim ingredients. Sourcing the highest quality products, W.A. Imports has a rich network of suppliers with unparalleled products representing generations of artisan food culture. Taking pride in being the liaison from some of the most talented craftsmen of Asian products to North America’s most prestigious restaurant kitchens. W.A. Imports is based in Hebron, IL.

Forever Cheese, importers of artisan cheese and accompaniments from Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Croatia, was founded in 1998. Driven by a passion for fine foods, the Company has grown into an industry leader, with its products in many upscale retailers, restaurants, and specialty food shops nationwide. With a focus on authenticity and creativity, Forever Cheese seeks out the best of the Mediterranean and educates customers on what makes its products special. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY with a warehouse location in Secaucus, NJ.

