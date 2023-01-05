2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Continues to Showcase America’s Most Popular Potato to Millions of College Football Fans Across the Country

Eagle, ID – For over a decade, Idaho® potatoes have been the naming sponsor of America’s premier cold-weather bowl game, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (FIPB). More than two million fans watched the Eastern Michigan Eagles defeat the San Jose Spartans live on ESPN. This was the Eagle’s first post-season win in 30 years.



While much of the hoopla is about the teams and players, there’s no doubt that Idaho potatoes are the real MVP of the game. “The name, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, says it all. Unlike other bowl games, sports fans know exactly who the title sponsor of the iconic game is,” explained Jamey Higham, President & CEO, Idaho Potato Commission (IPC).

The bowl game logo is a giant fluffy baked potato that spans the middle of the field

The trophy is a crystal bowl filled with plastic potatoes

The bowl game’s mascot is Spuddy Buddy, a very animated, grinning russet potato

While Boise State University’s football stadium is known for its iconic blue turf, its official name is Albertsons Stadium, one of the most popular grocery store chains in America and the ‘go to’ retailer for Idaho potatoes.

The IPC, the naming sponsor of the game, leverages every opportunity available to promote Idaho potatoes and the famous “Grown in Idaho” seal to keep America’s favorite vegetable top of mind for customers, especially during the busy holiday season when they are shopping and dining out. Product mentions include:

ESPN television and radio ads

Video board announcements

Idaho® potato logos on the field, in the end zones, and on the sidelines and fences

Multiple mentions by the sportscasters

Game day program advertising with the IPC logo on the cover and several-page spread

Information on the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be made available mid-year.

